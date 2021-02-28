Remains found during Maya Millete search determined to be animal bones

EL CAJON, Calif. — A search for missing Chula Vista mom May “Maya” Millete seemed hopeful Sunday as family found what they thought could be a new clue to her disappearance.

Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, found bones off a hiking trail near the Dehesa School District and the Sycuan Reservation during a search with the Armadillos Search and Rescue. The volunteer group usually focuses on finding migrants in rural parts of the county near the border. They’ve stepped up to help Millete’s family in their search.

San Diego County Sheriff’s homicide detectives quickly came out to investigate Drouaillet’s find. They confirmed the remains were animal bones.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined the bones are not human remains. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) March 1, 2021

Drouaillet said before the bones were deemed non-human, she didn’t think the remains were Maya.

“Because it’s been there for a while. So I didn’t feel connected, like I didn’t really feel that heavy heart or anything, that it was Maya,” Maricris Drouaillet said.

Maya disappeared without a trace from her Chula Vista home Jan. 7. Ever since, Maricris and her husband Richard Drouaillet have been spearheading search efforts to find her. Maricris Drouaillet told FOX 5 clothing was the only possible clue that turned up before Sunday’s false alarm.

The search near Dehesa was one of four planned for Sunday — all part of the family’s mission to leave no stone unturned until Maya is found.

“If we can still find her safe — and if not, you know, we’ll hopefully bring justice, to whoever her perpetrator is,” Maricris Drouaillet said.