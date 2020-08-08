Religious groups to hold rally Sunday

SAN DIEGO — Churches across San Diego County will begin hosting services at parks Sunday, and many religious groups are preparing to take part in a rally the same day.

Participants in California will be calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen all places of worship, but the rallies are expected to take place across the United States.

“These are let my people go, prayer, faith and freedom … free speech demonstrations and we got a big one happening right here in San Diego and we invite everybody to come out,” said Bishop Arthur Hodges from South Bay Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista.

The grassroots, all-faith movement is fighting for religious liberty, Hodges said.

“It is gaining momentum. It’s spreading like wildfire and it’s awesome to see people of faith have a voice,” Hodges said.

Hodges said it doesn’t matter what your belief is and everyone is welcome.

Rabbi Michael Samuel from Temple Beth Shalom also plans to take part in Sunday’s gathering.

“The fact that this event is on August 9th, which is the practically on the heels of the Jewish holiday,” he said.

He said he has been asked to say a prayer, one he hopes is answered during a time he feels our country needs it the most.

“We have to give birth to a new kind of world and a world that celebrates religious freedom everywhere,” Samuel said. “Right now, there are many places in the world where people are persecuted because of their beliefs.”

The rally is slated to start at 3 p.m. Sunday.