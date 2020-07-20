Released sex offender leaves San Diego County: Sheriff

SAN DIEGO — A convicted sex offender who stayed at a North County motel following his release from a state psychiatric hospital has left San Diego County, authorities said Monday.

Cary Jay Smith, 59, was released one week ago from Coalinga State Hospital in Fresno County, where he was in custody for nearly 20 years. Smith moved around Orange and Riverside counties before going to San Diego County, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said via Twitter. As of Sunday, Smith was staying at a motel in North County, according to the department.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday, the department tweeted that Smith had left the county. Authorities did not provide information about where he went.

