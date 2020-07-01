Regular parking enforcement returns Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego will resume enforcement of all parking regulations Wednesday morning after temporarily suspending parking enforcement on March 16 following the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

The enforcement will begin with a two-week grace period; citations with corresponding fines will be issued beginning Wednesday, July 15.

In developing a plan to restart parking enforcement, city staff consulted with several business groups representing communities across San Diego.

Starting on July 1, the city will issue written warnings for vehicles parked in violation of:

Posted street sweeping routes;

Metered parking restrictions;

Curb time limits;

Commercial zones.

Citations will continue to be issued for vehicles parked illegally at red, white and blue painted curbs. Drivers are encouraged to follow posted signage when looking for a parking space.

Street sweeping has continued during the public health emergency. Courtesy notices will be distributed to inform residents of the enforcement restart and return to regular service.