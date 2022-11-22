SAN DIEGO — The Regional Task Force on Homelessness announced in a press release that it received a $5 million grant from a fund launched by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund contribution, which is awarded to organizations working to help families move from homelessness and shelters to permanent housing, is the largest private gift RTFH has ever received.

“We are excited to receive this grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund,” RTFH CEO Tamera Kohler said. “Families in San Diego are experiencing homelessness at a higher rate than we have seen before. Targeting these resources, we will strive to reduce these numbers and shorten the time any family is without a place to call home. This targeted, coordinated effort will leverage all available resources to make homelessness in our region rare, brief and one-time.”

RTFH said it was selected as a grant recipient by a group of national advisors who are leading advocates and experts on homelessness with expertise on housing justice, advancing racial equity and helping programs employ resources effectively.

“We also recognize families of color experience homelessness at higher rates and are homeless longer,” Kohler said. “These funds will also be targeted to address this and improve lives of families struggling with homelessness across our region.”

This award was presented after the release of RTFH’s Regional Community Action Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness in San Diego. This plan adopts a regional vision to end homelessness in the region by using a housing-focused, equity-driven and person-centered approach, the press release explained.

The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund has provided 170 grants across the country in the past five years.