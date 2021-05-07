Regal reopens more San Diego theaters

SAN DIEGO — Regal has reopened five more movie theaters in the San Diego area following coronavirus-related closures last year.

Regal planned to reopen 18 theaters across Southern California on Friday, including the Oceanside, Escondido, Chula Vista and El Cajon locations. The company detailed its health and safety measures, including a mask requirement for all guests while in the theatre lobby, auditoriums and restrooms. Masks can be removed while eating and drinking inside auditoriums, the company said.

Tickets are on sale for “Wrath of Man,” “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” with future releases including “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9.”

The newly-reopened San Diego locations include:

Regal Mission Marketplace & RPX, 431 College Boulevard, Oceanside, CA

Regal Escondido & IMAX, 350 W Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA

Regal Rancho Del Ray, 1025 Tierra Del Rey, Chula Vista, CA

Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego, 2951 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA

Regal Parkway Plaza & IMAX, 405 Parkway Plaza, El Cajon, CA