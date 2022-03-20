SAN DIEGO – The iconic Red Fox Steakhouse and Piano Bar is reopening Monday after two long years of being shut down.

How is owner Jim Demos feeling about the day?

“A little nervous, a little scared, but really happy,” Demos told FOX 5’s Kelsey Christensen.

The restaurant owner says the big reopening is a long time coming after the original restaurant closed back in March 2020 because its lease at the Lafayette Hotel in North Park wasn’t renewed.

Demos said between renovations, the pandemic, and finding a new home for the restaurant, two years quickly flew by.

Fans of the original spot won’t have to go far, though. The new location is just across the street from the old spot.

“Looked in La Mesa, looked at a few other neighborhoods around and it just wasn’t us, you know,” Demos said. “North Park area is just what the Red Fox is and always has been.”

Demos tested the waters with a soft reopening over the weekend- loyal customers did not disappoint with support.

“I’ve been coming here since 1994,” said customer Andii Gutscha. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for two years.”

While the Red Fox may have moved across the street, Demos said it’s the same old North Park staple with the same vibe.

“That was my biggest thing,” Demos said.

All of the former employees returned to the new location and the piano will be playing every night, as usual.

Demos said the restaurant will not be taking reservations for now and it will close by midnight each night.