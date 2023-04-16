ENCINITIAS, Calif. — A new recycled water pipeline has been completed in North County, according to the Olivenhain Municipal Water District (OMWD).

Officials say the 1.4-mile pipeline will be used to deliver recycled water to schools, businesses and other customers along the Manchester Avenue corridor.

OMWD described the addition as a “drought-resilient water source” that will be used for irrigation.

“Every drop of recycled water used on our landscapes replaces a drop of imported drinking water,” said OMWD board president Christy Guerin. “With the ongoing challenges we’re facing on the Colorado River, expanding our recycled water distribution system to convert more customer irrigation systems to sustainable, local supplies is of paramount importance.”

On top of that, officials say the recycled water pipeline will offset the demand of imported drinking water by more than 27 million gallons per year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at MiraCosta College in Cardiff on Tuesday to celebrate the finished project with guests in attendance including congressman Mike Levin, along with Senator Catherine Blakespear and Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath.

Levin spoke on the project, stating, “Creating a water system that is not dependent on imported supplies is vital for the long-term sustainability of the region. Every project that expands the use of recycled water lessens our dependance on imported supplies and improves our resiliency to future droughts.”

Senator Blakespear also gave remarks. She said, “Recycled water projects are becoming a critical tool in the fight against drought. “This project is a great example of how water agencies can work together to lessen our dependance on imported water supplies and create a more sustainable water supply portfolio.”

According to OMWD, the new pipeline is part of the larger North County’s Regional Recycled Water Project.

“This project further expands the reach of our local recycled water system and makes drought-proof water for irrigation available for Encinitas’ schools, churches, and greenbelts,” said Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz. “And it’s a great example of local agencies working together to develop cost-effective solutions for our residents.”

The project was funded by California’s Department of Water Resources, along with grants awarded from the US Bureau of Reclamation’s Title XVI Water Reclamation and Reuse Program, according to OMWD.