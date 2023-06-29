SAN DIEGO — Thursday could be one of the busiest travel days of the year for San Diego International Airport ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says Thursday is expected to be busiest day to fly ahead of July 4. Officials expects to see a peak of more than 52,000 flights in operation.

FOX 5 was at the airport Thursday morning and it appeared to be off to a good start, with the boards not showing many delays unlike earlier this week.

During this holiday travel period, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen at least 17.7 million travelers.

Passengers have had travel troubles all week across the country.

Hundreds of thousands of airline customers were stranded this week as severe weather grounded planes and led to several canceled flights.

The weather wasn’t the only factor. There have also been staffing shortages impacting both US airlines and the FAA’s Air Traffic Control operations.

Passengers FOX 5 spoke with are hoping for a stress-free travel experience this weekend.

“Yesterday, (our flight) was canceled — our early flight to Denver — but today is looking good hopefully,” one traveler at SAN said.

“We are both from Guam. We left right after the typhoon, so we got power and water. So that’s great to go back to not only to family but to water and power,” said Carline Bukikosa, who is traveling to Guam with her sister.

If your flight is canceled, travel experts say “stay calm” and “know your rights.”

According to the US Department of Transportation, if a flight is canceled most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as it has seats. Plus, you are entitled to a full refund, even if you bought non-refundable tickets if you want to cancel.

As far as compensation, the Transportation Department says airlines are required not required to give you a hotel room or other compensation. However, the Biden administration is trying to make it a requirement that airlines compensate travelers.