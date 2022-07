Folded white napkins on table mat, stainless steel knives forks and crystal drinking glasses on black wooden table

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in San Diego from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

#30. Da Kines

– Rating: 5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Polynesian, Hawaiian

– Address: 7436 University Ave La Mesa, CA 91942

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

#29. FLOR & SEED

– Rating: 5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: Themed Cafes, Coffee Roasteries

– Address: 3985 Harney St San Diego, CA 92110

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#28. Joyee’s Dumpling House

– Rating: 4 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Categories: Chinese

– Address: 7825 Highlands Village Pl San Diego, CA 92129

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#27. Birria Spot

– Rating: 4 / 5 (2 reviews)

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

– Address: 7245 Linda Vista Rd San Diego, CA 92111

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

#26. Nishiki Ramen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Categories: Ramen

– Address: 9460 Mira Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92126

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#25. Juan Jasper kitchen & Wine

– Rating: 5 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: Cafes, American (New), Wine Bars

– Address: 1216 28th St San Diego, CA 92102

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#24. Rosemonts Cafe

– Rating: 5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea, Sandwiches

– Address: 6830 La Jolla Blvd San Diego, CA 92037

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#23. De Nunno

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Categories: Italian, Vegetarian, Vegan

– Address: 4545 La Jolla Village Dr San Diego, CA 92122

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#22. LAVO Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Categories: Italian

– Address: 611 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

#21. Gnarly Girl Pizza

– Rating: 5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza, Beer Bar

– Address: 2302 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92104

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

#20. Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 1260 Auto Park Way Escondido, CA 92029

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#19. Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters

– Rating: 4 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Categories: Bars, Seafood

– Address: 2259 Avenida De La Playa La Jolla, CA 92037

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

#18. Dukes Old Fashioned Onion Burgers

– Rating: 4 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers

– Address: 5020 Baltimore Dr La Mesa, CA 91942

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#17. The Kluckin Chicken

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Shop

– Address: 2015 Garnet Ave San Diego, CA 92109

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#16. Lobster West

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood

– Address: 1237 Prospect St San Diego, CA 92037

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#15. Kosher Haus

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Meat Shops, Butcher, Kosher

– Address: 12925 El Camino Real San Diego, CA 92130

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#14. The Friendly Pacific Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza, Burgers

– Address: 1344 Garnet Ave San Diego, CA 92109

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

#13. Tora Tora Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Categories: Asian Fusion, Sushi Bars, Japanese

– Address: 8155 Mira Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92126

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#12. Salt & Water

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 127 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#11. Lucky Sanh

– Rating: 5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Cambodian

– Address: 6334 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#10. Kabul West

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Categories: Afghan

– Address: 9910 Mira Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92131

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#9. Eat Crispy Burger

– Rating: 5 / 5 (145 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers

– Address: 905 Orpheus Ave Encinitas, CA 92024

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#8. Crazy Duck

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Categories: Noodles, Chicken Wings

– Address: 13487 Poway Rd Poway, CA 92064

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#7. Padadak Korean Chicken

– Rating: 4 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Categories: Korean, Chicken Wings

– Address: 9363 Clairemont Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92123

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#6. Ngon Ngon To Go

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Vietnamese

– Address: 10550 Camino Ruiz San Diego, CA 92126

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

#5. Seoul Korean Tofu House

– Rating: 4 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Korean

– Address: 4229 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

#4. Kumi Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Ramen

– Address: 4380 Kearny Mesa Rd San Diego, CA 92111

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#3. Fin + Lime

– Rating: 4 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood

– Address: 5664 Mission Center Rd San Diego, CA 92108

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#2. Tenkatori Miramar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Categories: Japanese, Chicken Shop

– Address: 6780 Miramar Rd San Diego, CA 92121

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#1. Haidilao Hot Pot San Diego

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Categories: Hot Pot, Chinese, Asian Fusion

– Address: 4545 La Jolla Village Dr San Diego, CA 92122

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

