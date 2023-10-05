SAN DIEGO — There’s a new sight to see at Birch Aquarium — but look closely, or you might miss them.

Several big skate babies were born this week, the aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego announced Wednesday. (Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo: Jordann Tomasek)

Though the newborns are the size of raviolis right now, big skates can grow to be eight-feet long — about the size of a surfboard. As their name implies, big skates are the biggest skates species found in North America.

While skates look a lot like stingrays, they’re a different species. Skates don’t have a stinging barb and don’t give live birth.

The newborns will live in the nursery habitat in the Hall of Fishes and “behind-the scenes,” the aquarium said. When they get bigger, they’ll be moved around the aquarium.