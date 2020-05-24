Rash of suspicious fires investigated in South Bay

Arson investigators are looking into a series of more than 20 fires in the past three weeks in southern San Diego County, the most recent of which came Sunday in the Otay River Valley in Chula Vista. (OnScene.TV)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Arson investigators are looking into a series of more than 20 fires in the past three weeks in southern San Diego County, the most recent of which came Sunday in the Otay River Valley in Chula Vista.

Flames broke out at about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Faivre and Jacqua streets, which sits north of the Otay River. Chula Vista Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Chris Manroe said Sunday’s fire picked up in the valley spreading to approximately an acre due to strong winds coming off the water, which created “a little more hostile environment.”

Manroe said the past several weeks have yielded more than 20 fires in the area. He called the majority of them “suspicious.”

“Unfortunately, we’ve had numerous fires both in the vegetation and rubbish fires as well as couple of structures recently,” he said. “They are all being investigated.”

No injuries were reported as a result of Sunday’s fire.