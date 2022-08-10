SAN DIEGO — A beautifully aligned sunset wowed San Diegans Monday evening with a sight you can only see once or twice each year.

As the setting sun dipped toward the horizon, it lined up perfectly between the support beams of the Scripps Pier in La Jolla. That left photographers with a gorgeous shot of the burning orb above crashing waves, framed by the platform’s pilings.

This phenomenon typically happens twice annually — once in May and once in August, if visibility allows. The Scripps Institution of Oceanography has playfully dubbed it “Scrippshenge.”

It drew a crowd down by the water once more on Tuesday, with fans hoping for a 2022 encore. Judging by the photos shared on social media, Monday’s sunset took top prize this year.

It’s been a thrilling week for sky-watchers in San Diego. Orange hues and rainbows created quite a spectacle around the county earlier this week.

That phenomenon was due to the multiple layers of clouds hanging over the region during a rare summer storm, the National Weather Service explained. The variety of clouds really amplified the sunset, bringing brilliant yellow, orange and deep red.

The rainbows, meanwhile, were a result of light showers in the valleys and at the coast, which the sun’s rays pierced perfectly for a colorful display.

Orange skies in Point Loma on Aug. 8, 2022. (Steve Randolph)

FOX 5’s Domenick Candelieri contributed to this report.