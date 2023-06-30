Picture of the corpse plant starting to bloom at the San Diego Botanic Garden. (Courtesy of San Diego Botanic Garden)

SAN DIEGO — While stopping to smell roses marks a successful blossom season, a plant about to go into rare bloom at the San Diego Botanic Garden is expected to make a stink about it.

The garden’s Amorphophallus titanum, also called the corpse flower for its carcass-like scent, is anticipated to bring a short-lived, but powerful stink to the garden when it starts to blossom sometime in the next week.

Corpse flowers, which are native to the forests of Indonesia, are the largest unbranched inflorescence in the plant kingdom, according to the U.S. Botanic Garden. Emitting its rancid stench lures corpse-attracted pollinators to facilitate the flower growth.

“The corpse flower is the smelly rock star of the plant world,” said San Diego Botanic Garden President and CEO Ari Novy, Ph.D. “Its putrescence attracts pollinators in its native habitat in Sumatra, Indonesia, while also attracting curious humans from around the world excited to experience this beautiful, stinky, giant inflorescence.”

Its exposed center stem– known as a spadix — can reach heights as tall as eight feet when its blossoming. However, blooms are a fleeting and infrequent event for the corpse flower.

It takes about seven to ten years for a plant to produce their first blossoms, the national botanic garden says, which last roughly two days. After its first blooms, it takes the plant about one to two years to recuperate before another.

According to the San Diego Botanic Garden, their Amorphophallus titanum’s imminent bloom will be its first since November 2021. Once their plant reaches its full bloom, it will stand about four feet tall, emitting its “wondrously stinky scent.”

Picture of a past corpse plant in bloom at the San Diego Botanic Garden. (Courtesy of San Diego Botanic Garden)

Fewer than 1,000 of the Amorphophallus titanum remain in the wild, the Botanic Garden said. Roughly 500 botanic gardens and other private collections have specimens of the flower in their collections.

The corpse flower on display at the Encinitas garden is on loan from the Fullerton Arboretum for their “Savage Gardens” exhibition, featuring carnivorous plants from all over the world.

Ticket reservations are required to visit the garden. Admissions range from $10 to $18, according to the garden. More information about tickets can be found here.

A 24-hour live stream of the plant’s growth will be available on the Botanic Garden’s website for curious horticulturalists who can’t make it to the exhibition before the plant’s bloom is over.

Bask in the full glory of the corpses flower’s musk before its too late.