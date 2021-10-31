Rare corpse flower at San Diego Botanic Garden to bloom on Halloween night

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The San Diego Botanic Garden’s rare corpse flower, which fanatics have deemed the “smell of death,” will bloom on Halloween night, the botanical garden in Encinitas announced Sunday.

Name after its foul-smelling scent, the flower blooms every four or five years, according to garden officials, with the fully opened bloom lasting for 48 hours before it fades.

“The corpse flower is the rock star of the plant world,” said Ari Novy, president and CEO of SDBG. “It is taking center stage today with its incredible bloom and stench. We couldn’t be more excited for everyone to come see this amazing plant in its full glory.”

Endemic to the rainforests of Sumatra in Indonesia, the corpse flower, also known as Amorphophallus titanum, has both male and female flowers growing on the same bloom spike.

“The female flowers open first, and then, a day or two afterward, the male flowers open,” SDBG wrote in a press release. “The timing prevents the plant from self-pollinating. The corpse flower is an endangered plant with fewer than 1,000 plants remaining in the wild.”

The garden will be open for visitors to view the rare corpse flower plant from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Click here to purchase tickets or watch the plant bloom on a 24-hour livestream set up by the garden.