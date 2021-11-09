Rapper Rob Stone hosting community day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Rapper Rob Stone is inviting San Diegans to a special event planned Sunday.

The “No Place Like Home” community day will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at Jackie Robinson YMCA, located at 151 YMCA Way in San Diego. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $5 for kids.

All ages are welcome at the event, which will include a celebrity basketball tournament, kid zone, food vendors and giveaways. Stone, a San Diego native, joined FOX 5 Tuesday morning to talk about why hosting this kind of event was important to him.

Anyone interested in attending the event can find a schedule and information about tickets here.

