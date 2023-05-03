SAN DIEGO — An iconic donut shop officially opened its doors Wednesday in San Diego with a glazed crazed crowd wrapping around the building in anticipation.

Los Angeles-based Randy’s Donuts now has a storefront located at 3737 Murphy Canyon Rd. near Aero Drive, right off Interstate 15.

The popular sweet shop was first founded in 1952 and is known for its giant 32-foot rooftop donut at the original location in Inglewood.

The new San Diego space keeps that tradition alive with a special interior 3D Randy’s Donuts atop a mural of the San Diego skyline, including the Coronado Bridge.

The first 50 people who entered the shop Wednesday and said the code phrase “I LOVE COFFEE” were rewarded with a custom Randy’s Donuts San Diego travel coffee mug. Customers can bring that mug back for a free drip coffee refill anytime through the end of 2023.

To add to the celebration, Randy’s Donuts will be rewarding 25 lucky customers with free donuts for a year. This sweet promotion had donut lovers piling in by the dozen.

Some people told FOX 5 they had been waiting in line since 1 a.m. Wednesday because they wanted to make sure they were one of the first people in line.

From apple fritters and bear claws to iced donuts with sprinkles, Randy’s Donuts has something for everyone.

The shop is franchised owned and operated by restaurateur Emilio Támez, a San Diego native who also founded Sadie’s Hand-Crafted Ice Cream in Chula Vista.

“We’re very excited to have everyone here,” Támez told FOX 5 during the grand opening Wednesday. The shop will remain open until 9 p.m.

FOX 5’s Heather Lake contributed to this report.