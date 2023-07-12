SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating thousands of gallons of stolen diesel fuel from the Shell gas station in Rancho Bernardo.

The station owner said they are out tens of thousands of dollars.

“What can you say to that, I’m at a loss for words,” said Ash Keshavarz, the Rancho Bernardo Shell owner. The Rancho Bernardo Shell, a family business since 2006, is halting their diesel fuel sales.

Keshavarz said a group of people stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel worth tens of thousands of dollars.

“It made me very angry. It’s a horrible feeling to have someone steal from you,” Keshavarz said.

On July 8, Keshavarz noticed they had low diesel fuel numbers. Keshavarz added their diesel inventory from July 1 to the four deliveries between the 1st through the 10th. Keshavarz then subtracted their sales for the ten days, then subtracted their inventory from July 10.

“So that equals 7,368 gallons that are unaccounted for. You multiply that by the retail value you’re talking about $41,998.11” Keshavarz said.

From July 1 to the 7, except for July Fourth, surveillance video shows white box trucks visiting the Shell after hours, between midnight and 3 a.m.

Keshavarz said each time they would steal more than a thousand gallons of diesel fuel. The video shows people pumping gas, while another box truck blocks the cameras.

“What we suspect is there is other people inside the truck that have a hose attached to the nozzle, and they are sitting there filling up gallons or drums,” Keshavarz explained.

Keshavarz said they only stole from one pump, by breaking into the laser-cut lock and putting the pumps on standby mode.

Keshavarz said they also changed only the diesel fuel meters to make the gas dispense three times the amount from what is said on the meter.

“I had a customer come in and fill a 20-gallon tank, and she only got charged for three gallons, at that point I shut everything down,” Keshavarz said.

“This is kind of an unusual situation,” said Lieutenant Adam Sharki, the San Diego Police Department Public Information Officer.

San Diego police said they are investigating. Their detectives are working with local, state and federal partners to gather footage and interview witnesses.

“They look at who might have motive, who might have knowledge, who might have ability. It’s really hard to disappear 7,000 gallons of liquid fuel, where might that be headed, where might that be going, who has information? Somebody knows something,” Sharki said.

Keshavarz said he hopes the people don’t come back, for a place that he has called a second home for 17 years.

“It means a lot. It’s like a child. Other than my two kids, I love this place more than anything else on Earth,” Keshavarz said.

Keshavarz said they have filed a claim with their insurance company.

San Diego police are asking for the public’s help, if anyone saw a fleet of white box trucks, or anything unusual, give them a call.