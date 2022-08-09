RAMONA, Calif. — A 59-year-old man who was shot outside of his Ramona home has died, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of La Brea Street, Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release. There, they found a man had been shot near the yard on the side of his home.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday, Steffen said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner determined the man’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to his head and the manner of death was homicide.

“At the request of the victim’s family, the Sheriff’s Department is not releasing his name at this time,” Steffen said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hour sat 858-565-5200. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.