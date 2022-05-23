RAMONA, Calif. – On Monday, Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) announced that a Ramona High School student had won the Congressional Art Competition and will have her work featured in the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Issa announced that Ane Villegas of Ramona took the first place prize for her painting, titled “State of Mind.” The second-place winner, Audrey Norton, also hails from Ramona High School, according to Issa.

“Every year, we are so impressed by the talent and creativity showcased in the Congressional Art Competition – and 2022 was no exception,” said Rep. Issa. “My congratulations to Ane Villegas and Audrey Norton of Ramona High School for winning 1st and 2nd place this year, and my thanks to every contestant who submitted their creative artwork in the 2022 competition.”

State of Mind by Ane Villegas (Credit: Congressman Darrell Issa)

Audrey’s art will also be make its way to Washington D.C., Issa said. The second place piece of art will be featured inside Rep. Issa’s office in the nation’s capital.

The art competition takes place each spring thanks to the Congressional Institute, and since 1982, more than 650,000 high schoolers have gotten involved in the program, according to the United States House of Representatives’ website.

Students send in their art to their local representative’s office and the winning artwork is then picked from a panel of district artists.Winners from each state are then recognized in their district and during a awards ceremony in Washington D.C.

The artwork then remains inside the Capitol for one year.

Congrats to this year’s winners!