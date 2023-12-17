SAN DIEGO — It was a horse owners worst nightmare — a barn fire turned tragic in Ramona on Friday.

Not only did local resident Jen Willson lose her barn, but she also lost her horse Peanut during the blaze.

“If you know this family you know how much they love their animals and the industry,” said Caydie and Julia, friends of the Willson family. “Unfortunately, we can’t bring their horse Peanut back, but we can help them build their barn back.”

According to a GoFundMe page created for the Willson family, donations are being raised to help the family rebuild. As of Sunday, $6,550 had been garnered so far.

FOX 5 has reached out to the fundraiser organizer for more information on this incident.