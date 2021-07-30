Ramona Country Fair kicks off 50th year with western shows, carnival rides

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The Ramona Country Fair will mark its 50th anniversary — a year after canceling the half-century celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic — with a weekend event beginning Friday.

“The Ramona Country Fair is an old-fashioned country fair showcasing the best Ramona has to offer,” said Stephanie Macdonald, Ramona chamber member and Ramona Country Fair chair.

The event runs through Sunday and features a midway of carnival rides, games and prizes, numerous food and craft vendors, wines, live music and entertainment.

The fair begins Friday with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. featuring local rodeo queens along with barrel racing and mutton busting. In a warm-up for Saturday, the Hole in the Wall Gang and the Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society will perform. Amusement rides and carnival games will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Simple Man, a Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band, holds the stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“After the events of the past couple of years, this is a way to get the community back out there safely in a family-friendly, fun environment,” Macdonald said. “We really want this be something we are able to give our town.”

Returning attractions this year include: the Home Sweet Home competition for best homemade jams, jellies, deserts, breads and muffins; a community art contest; Medieval and Renaissance performances by the Adrian Empire; and a Western show.

New events include a cornhole competition tournament for cash prizes, “T-Rex races” and a cowboy challenge.

Saturday’s events include Home Sweet Home, and amusement rides and carnival games from noon till 11 p.m. Check-in for the cornhole tournament is at 10:30 am., with the games beginning at 11:30 a.m. Western riding events continue, with barrel racing, mutton busting and shows by The Hole in the Wall Gang and the Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society. Medieval and Renaissance re- creations by the Adrian Empire will also be held. Live music will be performed by the Patrick Howard Trampus Band from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. There will also be T-Rex races and a frozen T-shirt contest, as well as the various food and craft vendors.

Sunday’s events include performances by The Adrian Empire; Sam’s Posse and a Cowboy Challenge. T-Rex races and a frozen T-shirt contest will be held, as well as food and craft vendors. Amusement rides and carnival games are open from noon till 9 p.m. Live music from Farm Truck takes place from 3 p.m. till 6 p.m.

Fairgoers also can experience the 50th year of the Ramona Junior Livestock Fair and Auction. Local 4-H and FFA members will compete for blue ribbons after raising and caring for their prized livestock.

“This is one of the chamber’s biggest annual fundraisers and all the proceeds go directly back into Ramona, for the good of the community,” Macdonald said. “It’s truly a community effort, and it’s all done at the chamber on a volunteer basis. It takes a town to get it all done.”

The Ramona Country Fair is a COVID compliant event. Protocols will be in effect and all participants are asked to follow the current county guidelines for the dates of the fair.

The fair is held at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center, 431 Aqua Lane. Admission is free. A parking donation fee of $10 goes back into the community scholarship fund. Proceeds from the fair will benefit the Ramona community, including Chamber scholarships to Ramona students, educational grants and support to other local events promoting Ramona.

For more information and current schedules, go to www.ramonachamber.com or www.facebook.com/RamonaCountryFair.

