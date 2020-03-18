Ramada in Kearny Mesa to be used as coronavirus quarantine site

The Ramada hotel in Kearny Mesa will be used as a coronavirus quarantine site, the hotel said Wednesday. Photo by Ramada by Wyndham San Diego North Hotel & Conference Center.

SAN DIEGO — The Ramada hotel in Kearny Mesa will be used as a coronavirus quarantine site, the hotel announced Wednesday.

The Ramada by Wyndham San Diego North Hotel & Conference Center located at 5550 Kearny Mesa Road was identified by government officials as a safe location for quarantined individuals. The hotel, which has 151 rooms, is expected to house patients currently at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the hotel said.

Those who will be sent to the hotel for quarantine are currently experiencing mild symptoms or none at all, according to the hotel. All patients will be tested and assessed throughout their quarantine, state officials said.

The public no longer has access to the hotel, which is being monitored by law enforcement officials including the California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshalls Service. Federal and state authorities said conditions within the hotel were controlled to prevent the patients housed inside from posing risks to the surrounding community.

“We all have a humanitarian responsibility to assist during this health crisis,” hotel owner Maurice Correia said. “These Coronavirus individuals being housed at our hotel are not sick enough for hospital care and need to go someplace to be monitored through the incubation process. We are working with Government authorities to do everything we can to help and protect our citizenry from further exposure.”