Ralphs limits service hours to allow time for cleaning, restocking

SAN DIEGO — All Ralphs locations will temporarily limit operational hours to allow employees time to sanitize and restock stores, the grocer announced Saturday.

All stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Saturday.

“This change in service hours will allow our store teams to focus on stocking the fresh, affordable food and essentials that our customers are looking for when they walk in our stores,” Director of Corporate Affairs John Votava said in an official statement.

The company did not specify how long the stores will operate on the restricted hours.