Ralph’s begins vaccinations for ages 12 and up

SAN DIEGO — Ralph’s says it will start vaccinating children ages 12 and up on Thursday with walk-in vaccines available at its Southern California locations.

A federal panel of experts approved emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds on Wednesday. Ralph’s begins offering the Pfizer doses to minors Thursday at 76 locations across SoCal and the Central Coast.

Consent from a parent or guardian is required to get the vaccine and Ralph’s said ages 12-15 must have a parent or guardian present.

Ralph’s has all three vaccines currently available under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization free of charge for customers. Vaccine availability varies by store location.

Scheduling an appointment online at www.ralphs.com/covidvaccine will allow customers to select which vaccine they would like to receive. Anyone under the age of 18 can only select the Pfizer option.

CVS Health is also offering the COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 to 15 with appointments now available at more than 5,600 pharmacy locations nationwide.