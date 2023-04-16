EL CAJON, Calif. — Raising Cane’s, a southern fried chicken chain, is set to open a brand new location in East County this summer.

The Rancho San Diego Towne Center, located at 2891 Jamacha Rd. in El Cajon, will house “the nation’s fastest-growing chicken finger concept” in a 3,267-square-foot space adjacent to Neighborhood National Bank, a spokesperson for the shopping center explained.

Chicken finger fanatics will have a chance to indulge in Raising Cane’s “Bird Specialists” hand battered premium chicken that the company says is marinated for 24-hours before being cooked to order. Guests can expect “chicken fingers that are hot and tender down to the last bite.”

“The incredible taste and made-to-order quality of Raising Cane’s meals is something we expect our guests will enjoy tremendously,” said Dana Duncan, Senior Property Manager of Rancho San Diego Towne Center. “Just as we have done with other top-name additions like Crumbl Cookies and Kung Fu Tea, the center’s leasing team is always on the lookout for new brands that will elevate our guests’ shopping and dining experience – and Raising Cane’s will do exactly that.”

To add to the cravings, each meal includes the brand’s iconic “Cane’s Sauce,” which the company says has been named the #1 sauce in the quick-service industry. Whether your dipping chicken fingers or their crinkle-cut fries made from Grade-A potatoes, things are sure to get saucy.

The full menu can be found here.

The El Cajon Raising Cane’s location is set to open its doors sometime in June, according to the shopping center spokesperson.

This restaurant will mark the seventh location in San Diego County with other spots located in Santee, San Diego, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista and Camp Pendleton.