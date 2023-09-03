BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. — The dusty desert that hosts counterculture festival Burning Man was doused by a rain storm over the weekend, turning the once hard ground to sludge.

Black Rock Desert, located about 110 miles north of Reno in Nevada, is home to the annual festival. The area received more than one-half inch of rain Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Festivalgoers were temporarily urged to shelter in place Saturday with the the U.S. Bureau of Land Management confirming the entrance to the event was flooded following the rain storm.

Attendees, including a group from Pacific Beach, could be seen wearing plastic bags on their feet in photos shared on social media Saturday. Others appeared to give up their shoes to the mud and, instead, trek the grounds barefoot.

Rain or shine, dust or mud — these local festivalgoers appeared to be all smiles after the storm.

Rich Richards, a “Burner” from Pacific Beach, shared video footage from the festival, showing the dampened grounds and a rainbow hovering from the sky above.

Another “Burner” posted this online photo of the rainbow seen over Black Rock Desert.

Burning Man began on Sunday, Aug. 27 and is scheduled to end Monday, Sept. 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.