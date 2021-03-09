Rain in the forecast raises more concern about bluffs

DEL MAR, Calif. — Engineers are speeding up a bluff stabilization project following a collapse south of 4th Street on Feb. 28.

John Haggerty, SANDAG’s director of engineering and construction, showed FOX 5 cracks near the failure that are still growing.

“We had a lot of dirt and soil come down from the hill of the bluff, cover the retaining wall, creating a pocket closer to the track then we feel comfortable and safe with,” Haggerty said.

Warning signs are posted at the beach telling people to stay at least 50 feet back as SANDAG oversees the stabilization project.

“Basically there’s a roll of columns that you can’t see behind the bluff, but that stabilizes the track against just the normal erosion of the bluff, plus any earthquake that may cause more of the bluff to cave off,” Haggerty said.

That’s the ongoing, short-term fix they hope will stabilize the hillside for the next 30-50 years while local, state and federal groups come up with $3-5 billion needed to move the train tracks.

“The time frame for actually getting the train completely off the bluff mostly depends on when the funding would be available. We can complete engineering within a couple years,” Haggerty said.

Michael Pestore has lived on 4th Street for more than 30 years. In that time, he says he’s seen the bluff deteriorate 15-20 yards.

“I am a little worried about the train because it’s gotten close north of here, and now with this bigger slide, it’s getting close there too,” Pestore said. “This section with the big bushes right over there, I used to ride my bike on the other side of that.”

With images like the collapse a little south near Torrey Pines in January happening more frequently, the push to move the train tracks away from the coast altogether has become more urgent.

“Would you rather spend money or would you rather have a loss of life?” beachgoer Jaylyn Handley said.

Officials warn getting close to the bluffs could be deadly. Still, FOX 5 saw several people ignoring the advice Tuesday.

“What we know about the bluffs, is that they pretty much erode back at an average rate of 4-6 inches a year,” Haggerty said. “But that’s not the way they erode. They come off in chunks. A bluff falls here and another falls out somewhere else. So ultimately, that just makes it unsafe.”