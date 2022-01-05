Raging fire destroys several East County businesses

EL CAJON, Calif. — A fast-moving fire spread from one El Cajon business to three others early Wednesday, destroying part of a strip mall and keeping crews busy for several hours.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the shopping center on Broadway near Ballantyne Street, just east of state Route 67, fire officials said.

Crews arrived to a “large body of fire in what appeared to be a restaurant” and the flames had ripped through four businesses total by the time firefighters could extinguish the fire, said Batt. Chief Brent Baum with Heartland Fire-Rescue.

The blaze was so significant that residents who lived on Birchwood Lane behind the strip mall were briefly evacuated as a precaution. Officials were able to keep the blaze from spreading beyond the strip mall, however, and some connected units were protected by a firewall, so the entire building was not destroyed.

Video from OnScene TV showed dozens of firefighters battling the flames from a business that was burnt down to its foundation. Based on the address and video from the scene, the businesses included a smoke shop, the Kabul Star Restaurant, Juanita and Ramiro’s Beauty and Barber Salon and Mina, a jewelry store.

The fire prompted a major response “three-alarm” response, with firefighters from the San Miguel, Santee and San Diego fire departments joining the crews with Heartland Fire.

Eastbound traffic on Broadway was shut down in the area through the early morning hours, but officials said around 5:45 a.m. that the busy street was reopened in time for rush hour.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze. Officials are now investigating what sparked the fire.