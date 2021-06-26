Raging fire at local horse ranch leaves 2 people dead

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) – Two people were found dead early Saturday after a fire that fully engulfed a home and several trailers at a horse ranch in a rural area of San Marcos, authorities said.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday at an equestrian center on North Twin Oaks Valley Road that matches the listed address of Liz Bolton Stables, a ranch offering riding lessons and horse camps.

By the time deputies from the San Marcos station and firefighters reached the property, they saw a home and several trailers fully engulfed in flames, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

When the flames were extinguished, authorities confirm they recovered the remains of two people, but further details on the circumstances of their deaths or identifying factors were not immediately provided.

There was no immediate word of any injury to the horses at the stables.

Sheriff’s bomb/arson detectives were at the scene to investigate the origin and cause of the fire, part of standard procedure. Fire crews worked for several hours to keep hot spots from flaring up and Twin Oaks Valley Road was closed through the early morning hours.

The camp schedule on the venue’s website had not been updated since the winter season, so it wasn’t immediately clear if there were guests at the ranch at the time of the blaze.

