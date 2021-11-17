Rady Children’s Ice Rink opens at Liberty Station Thursday

SAN DIEGO — Holiday fun returns to Liberty Station this week as Rady Children’s Ice Rink opens to the public.

San Diegans can visit the ice rink, located at 2641 Truxtun Road, daily from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. beginning Thursday. In its 25th season, the annual attraction benefits the Thriving After Cancer program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego.

Organizers are asking unvaccinated attendees to wear masks and anyone experiencing symptoms should refrain from participating. Tickets include skate and helmet rentals and are $15 per adult, $13 per child and $10 for Rady Children’s staff or military with identification.

A holiday tree lighting is planned on Nov. 26 from 5-8 p.m. and the ice rink will be open until Jan. 9, except for on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.