Pharmacist accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Rady Children’s Hospital

SAN DIEGO — Rady Children’s Hospital has stepped up security measures after a pharmacist allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the medical center and “burn it down.”

Augusto Sioson, 54, is suspected of making the threats, San Diego Police Department told FOX 5. Using a Gun Violence Emergency Protective Order, SDPD seized “multiple” firearms from the pharmacist after someone reported the alleged threats on Feb. 7.

He was then taken into custody and transferred to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation, according to SDPD Lt. Shawn Takeuchi. The lieutenant said the law used to place Sioson in custody allowed him to be held for 72 hours. He did not share further details on whether the pharmacist was still in custody or would face criminal charges.

The protective order used to seize Sioson’s guns expires after 21 days.

The hospital provided sparse details regarding the incident, but said that the threat had targeted “specific employees” on the medical center’s main campus north of Mission Valley.

“The safety of our patients, family and staff is always our top priority,” a Rady’s spokesperson said in a written statement. “We have taken steps to assure safety for patients, staff and visitors, including working closely with law enforcement.”

