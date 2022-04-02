SAN DIEGO – The Race for Autism returned to Balboa Park Saturday morning for its 18th annual superhero 5K run and walk.

The race, which coincided with World Autism Acceptance Day, drew in thousands of people after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is held each year by the National Foundation for Autism Research, and this year’s race brought in over $164,000.

Top fundraising teams included “Ballerinas Who Care” with $9,718, “Team Super Cam” st $9,485, and “Bouncy Boys” with $6,797.

Ciela Pinon on Team “My Max” was at the event supporting her little brother Max.

“It’s really nice for him to see the love and it’s really nice for him to see that his name is on the shirt,” said Pinon.

Despite the misty and cloudy San Diego morning, the superheroes showed up and showed out. The group included Terrence Patridge who played the national anthem on the trombone. Patridge, who was diagnosed with autism when he was 5-years-old, says he loves playing music because he is able to express himself.

If you would like more information on the NFAR you can click here.