Rabbi wounded in Poway synagogue shooting admits role in tax scam

SAN DIEGO – A rabbi who was wounded last year during a deadly shooting at a Poway synagogue has pleaded guilty to federal tax and wire fraud charges, according to published reports.

Yisroel Goldstein, 58, admitted taking part in a scheme where donors who gave large amounts of money to Chabad of Poway secretly got most of their money back, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The donors then claimed the full amount as a charitable contribution, though in many cases the synagogue kicked back 90% of the donation, the newspaper reported.

Goldstein came to national prominence after being wounded along with two others in the April, 27, 2019, shooting at Chabad that killed Lori Gilbert-Kaye.

Goldstein was interviewed frequently in the news coverage following the shooting. He was even invited to the White House to take part at a National Day of Prayer event with President Donald Trump, where he spoke in praise of the president.

According to the Union-Tribune, he was already under federal investigation for tax fraud at least six months before the Chabad shooting.

John Earnest, a 20-year-old San Diego resident, has been charged with murder, hate crimes and other chargers for the synagogue shooting.