SAN DIEGO — A woman who has been living at the Villa Coronado Skilled Nursing Facility for the past six years was transported home by AMR to spend time with her family on Christmas

Day.

Julie McCarthy, 37, is a quadriplegic who has been receiving specialized residential care

since a blood clot in her brain changed her life in 2017.

AMR’s Home for the Holidays program provides courtesy round-trip transportation to

those in assisted living or other care facilities so they can spend time with family and

friends at home during the holidays.

On Monday, McCarthy’s mother and father, her 13-year-old son, as well as other several other family members welcomed her home.

“That’s such a gift, like I said, we don’t have the ability to transport her, we can’t move her,” said Michael McCarthy, Julie’s father. “We really, really appreciate it.”

Julie was transported back to the skilled nursing facility Monday afternoon.