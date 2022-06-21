SAN DIEGO – A push is underway among some in San Diego County to close sentencing loopholes for those who have been convicted of a crime in the area.

“We’re making people aware, these types of criminals should not be on our streets any longer,” said San Diego County Board of Supervisors’ Jim Desmond is calling for stricter criminal justice enforcement, especially for repeat offenders.

“Our laws, unfortunately out of Sacramento, Proposition 47, A.B – Assembly Bill 109 – have weakend our criminal justice system to the point where it allows more crime,” Desmond said. “It allows for shoplifting, it allows for more felonies that in the past that have become misdemeanors — and people get let go with a ticket.”

In front of the Escondido Police Department Tuesday, Desmond used the case of repeat offender Craig Blas, who has been arrested multiple times since 2017 and 10 times in the last two years alone.

During the latest arrest, which occurred in May, police found the man in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, as well as a scale and baggies police say are consistent with those used to sell drugs. Police also found a ghost gun among other illegal items.

The 32-year-old Blas was scheduled to be sentenced in Vista Superior Court Tuesday, but the hearing was ultimately postponed due to medical reasons.

Desmond initiated a letter-writing campaign asking the judge for the maximum sentence, before, he says, the crimes escalate.

“We want to make sure this Craig Blas guy goes and spends time behind bars before he goes out and potentially kills somebody,” Desmond said.