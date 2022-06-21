Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – A pursuit involving deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department ended in a foot chase in Lakeside, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when deputies received a call reporting a man attempting to steal a trailer in the 11000 block of Moreno Avenue, said David Collins with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

For unknown reasons, the man did not end up stealing the trailer and eventually took off from the scene. Deputies located the man driving on a nearby street and began to pursue the suspect.

During the chase, deputies discovered that the man was operating a stolen vehicle. At some point during the pursuit, the man jumped out of the car and began to flee the scene on foot.

The foot with deputies ensued until the chase ended near the San Diego Riding Academy in the 1500 block of El Monte Road.

The suspect, whose name was not released by officials, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He was later taken into custody by deputies.