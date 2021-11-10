Pursuit of stolen car ends in crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Police were chasing a stolen car when it crashed in Mira Mesa Wednesday, according to authorities.

The San Diego Police Department first started investigating at 7:15 a.m. when someone in Pacific Beach called police to report their car stolen. Police were able to track the car using GPS technology.

A chase ensued, and it came to an end in a crash on Interstate 15 north near Mira Mesa Boulevard.

The driver, a juvenile, was taken into custody, according to police. He was unhurt, and a female passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, SDPD said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News