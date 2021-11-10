Pursuit of stolen car ends in crash

SAN DIEGO — Police were chasing a stolen car when it crashed in Mira Mesa Wednesday, according to authorities.

The San Diego Police Department first started investigating at 7:15 a.m. when someone in Pacific Beach called police to report their car stolen. Police were able to track the car using GPS technology.

A chase ensued, and it came to an end in a crash on Interstate 15 north near Mira Mesa Boulevard.

The driver, a juvenile, was taken into custody, according to police. He was unhurt, and a female passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, SDPD said.