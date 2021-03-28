Pursuit of domestic violence suspect ends in crash

SAN DIEGO — Officers arrested a domestic violence suspect after he led officers on a brief chase before crashing in Ocean Beach.

San Diego police said the chase started around 5:50 p.m. Sunday after they got a call about a man involved in a fight. The pursuit ended 25 minutes later near the intersection of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Niagara Avenue, where police said the man crashed his car.

A police spokesperson said the man initially refused to surrender after the crash. Police told employees at a nearby Rite Aid to lock their front doors as they called for him to come out of the car.

Officers deployed pepper balls and the man surrendered. He is now in custody and his identify has not yet been released.