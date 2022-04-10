SAN DIEGO – A pursuit involving a suspected stolen vehicle ended in a crash Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies initiated a traffic stop near Murray Ridge Park around 8:45 a.m. in which the driver, 25-year-old Jamie Bender, is suspected of failing to stop and beginning a pursuit.

Deputies say Bender drove southbound on I-15 before exiting at El Cajon Boulevard and continuing the pursuit through city streets. The chase ended, however, when the 25-year-old driver collided with a vehicle at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Orange Avenue.

Bender was taken into custody and the driver of the vehicle that had been hit was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Deputies say two other vehicles and a public utility box also sustained minor damage during the pursuit.

The 25-year-old is being held on suspicion of felony charges, including vehicle theft.