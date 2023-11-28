RAMONA, Calif. — A SWAT standoff in Ramona Tuesday afternoon prompted authorities to close off both directions of Vista Ramona Road, San Diego police said.

The standoff was initiated after SDPD received a call around 11:27 a.m. of two men fighting on Monroe Avenue in San Diego’s Kensington neighborhood, the department told FOX 5. The caller reported that one of the two appeared to have a gun at the time of the altercation.

Officers spotted at least one of the men and attempted to pull him over, but he did not yield. According to SDPD, a pursuit ensued and the suspect led officers all the way to Ramona.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies are assisting in the response.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.