One of the adorable pups at Puppy Prom hosted by Helen Woodward Animal Center on Sat. May 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward)

SAN DIEGO — Helen Woodward Animal Center welcomed back adopted alumni in their prom-best on Saturday to celebrate the animal rescue’s work finding forever homes for four-legged friends.

In the rescue center’s 9th annual Puppy Prom, pups came decked out in adorable dresses, tuxedos and boutonnieres — ready to hit the dance floor.

And prom, of course, wouldn’t be complete without a Royal Court of furry cuties. The court was made up of the event’s best-dressed pups.

Doggy King was given to Bear, an adorable canine clad in attire fit for a king, while Doggy Queen went to Bitsy, riding in an adorable set of wheels. A tuxedo wearing beagle named Bodhi was named Doggy Prince and a little fashionista, Misty, with a pink and brown cheetah print dress was named Doggy Princess.

Doggy King Bear posing at Helen Woodward’s Puppy Prom on Sat. May 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward)

Doggy Queen Bitsy posing at Helen Woodward’s Puppy Prom on Sat. May 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward)

Doggy Prince Bodhi posing at Helen Woodward’s Puppy Prom on Sat. May 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward)

Doggy Princess Misty posing at Helen Woodward’s Puppy Prom on Sat. May 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward)

The event, which took place at Original 40 Brewing Company in North Park, is one of several fundraisers hosted by Helen Woodward throughout the year to support the work at the rescue.

Other annual events include the beloved Surf Dog Surf-a-thon, taking place later this year on Sunday, Sept. 10. at Del Mar Dog Beach.

Helen Woodward, established in 1972, is one of the biggest non-profit rescue centers in San Diego. In addition to adoptions, the organization provides educational and therapeutic programs for community members, as well as humane care for a variety of animals.