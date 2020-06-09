Public names new SeaWorld otter

Courtesy of a public vote on social media, a southern sea otter that arrived at SeaWorld San Diego in March now has a name: Nova. (SeaWorld San Diego)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Courtesy of a public vote on social media, a southern sea otter that arrived at SeaWorld San Diego in March now has a name: Nova.

Followers on Facebook and Instagram were asked which of five potential monikers they preferred for the maritime mammal, and Nova won by a large margin, according to SeaWorld public affairs.

Nova was deemed non-releasable by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and transported from Monterey Bay Aquarium to the San Diego oceanic theme park, where animal-care specialists have been caring for rescued sea otters for more than 40 years.

She has been doing well, eating about 20% of her body weight daily and getting to know her pool mates: five sea otters ranging in age from 10 months to 9 years old, SeaWorld reported.

Until Monday, Nova was known only as “820,” the designation assigned her after being rescued and cared for by Monterey Bay Aquarium.

The young sea otter was found stranded with no mother in sight on a beach in Cambria in March of 2018. Marine-wildlife experts from Monterey Bay Aquarium took her in and provided care and stabilization. About a year later and in good health, she was outfitted with a tracking transmitter and released back into the sea.

After much travel and challenge, Nova was rescued again by the aquarium team to improve her chances of survival, and they continued to care for her until she made a full recovery and was deemed non-releasable.