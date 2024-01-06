SAN DIEGO — A public meeting is taking place this week to weigh options for expanding winery operations in more unincorporated areas of San Diego County.

The Board of Supervisors have been looking into expanding the Winery Ordinance since 2021. A consultant is currently looking into expanding winery expansions into zones that don’t allow it.

The consultant is collecting GIS data including parcel level mapping of all current wineries, areas zoned Rural Residential, and agricultural lands.

The final proposed analysis will include options to present to the Board.

The first public meeting on the Feasibility Analysis Tiered Winery Expansion was held in May 2023. The next public meeting is taking place online on January 10, 2024, at 6 p.m. Register in advance for the public meeting here.

The public is also invited to give their feedback on the December 2023 public review draft.

The project is currently in the research and analysis and public workshop stages. In the winter of 2024, a Board of Supervisor hearing will be taking place, according to the project timeline.

Click here for more information on the Feasibility Analysis on Tiered Winery Expansion.