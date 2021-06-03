Public input sought on ways to improve travel along 28-mile stretch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans District 11 are seeking public input to inform the development of a Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan between the U.S.-Mexico border and Del Mar, it was announced Thursday.

The plan was intended to explore potential solutions to support climate initiatives, increase travel options and address traffic congestion between the South Bay and Sorrento Valley — one of the most heavily traveled corridors in San Diego County.

Major transportation facilities that pass through the 28-mile study area include interstates 5, 8 and 805, as well as state routes 52, 54, 94 and 905. The study area also includes major arterials and the Bayshore Bikeway. Existing transit services include the Coaster, trolley, multiple Rapid lines and more than 25 local bus lines.

The plan will evaluate all travel modes and transportation facilities in the corridor — highways and freeways, parallel and connecting roadways, transit — bus, Rapid, light rail, intercity rail — pathways and bikeways.

SANDAG and Caltrans project team members will host “virtual office hours” this summer to provide project information, take comments and respond to individual questions.

Feedback on potential transportation solutions can be submitted through an interactive map as well as three dynamic story maps that demonstrate how social equity, resilience and future conditions are being considered in the study, SANDAG officials said.

Through these tools, public input will be collected to inform the planning and prioritization of project options in the South Bay-to-Sorrento corridor.

Comments can be submitted through the virtual engagement hub in English or Spanish until July 12. More information can be found at https://sandag.mysocialpinpoint.com/southbaytosorrento.

