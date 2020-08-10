Public hearings on county’s $6.4B budget set for this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego residents will have their chance to weigh in on the county’s $6.4 billion, fiscal year 2020-21 budget during two virtual public hearings this week, with the first one scheduled for Monday morning.

The virtual hearings are scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. County supervisors will vote on formally adopting the budget during their Aug. 25 meeting.

The public health crisis has pushed back a formal approval of the budget, which normally happens in June. Last year, the board approved a $6.25 billion budget.

County leaders describe COVID-19 as their top budgetary priority, and have proposed $100 million for a testing, tracing and treatment Strategy, personal protective equipment and other resources in their pandemic response efforts.

Another $15 million is earmarked for technological resources related to behavioral health services, including telehealth, electronic health record upgrades, outreach and engagement, workforce recruitment and retention.

The economic downturn created by the pandemic also affected other sectors of the budget, with county officials expected to dip into reserves, and slow or stop non-essential services and projects in order to address revenue shortfalls.

Along with health and human services, the county budget also includes spending for public safety, land use and environment, and general government.

The proposed spending plan is $159 million — or 2.5% — larger than the last fiscal year’s budget. Budget increases include an additional $23.7 million to address homelessness in unincorporated county areas and $400,000 to develop a flexible housing subsidy pool to help homeless individuals move into permanent housing.

Other budgetary increases related to homelessness include $3 million to address homelessness among people aged 24 or younger, and $2.6 million to the Sheriff’s Homeless Assistance Resource Team, which partners sheriff’s deputies with local service agencies to help connect homeless individuals with needed services.

The budget includes a $1.5 million increase for Child Welfare Services and a $1.2 million increase for the C3 for Veterans program, which helps local veterans with housing assistance, care coordination and vocational opportunities.

It also calls for a $15.7 million net decrease in the Capital Program, but does include $105.9 million toward a number of projects. Those include $22.3 million to enhance and renovate the Rock Mountain Detention Facility, $15 million for design and construction of the Innovative Residential Rehabilitation Program, $9.3 million for expansion and improvements at various county parks, and $7.2 million to construct the Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain fire stations, as well as planning for the East Otay Mesa Fire Station.

Other county priorities outlined in the budget include $21.1 million to implement the Community Air Protection Program to improve air quality, the expansion of crisis stabilization units and commencement of non-law enforcement mobile crisis response teams, and the design and implementation of an earthquake early warning system pilot program.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said in a recent statement he is now reviewing the budget.

“I will always fight for fiscal responsibility and strong reserves,” Desmond said via email. “The need for strong reserves is extremely important especially during a time like this.”

Supervisor Dianne Jacob said the new fiscal year budget reflects “deeply challenging times for our entire region.”

“It includes funds to help us confront the pandemic and related economic fallout, while it also prioritizes public safety and major investments aimed at addressing homelessness and those with chronic mental illness and addiction issues,” Jacob added.

Remaining board members were unavailable for comment.

According to the county Communications Office, people who want to participate in meetings and speak via teleconference must fill out an online form, which can be found at sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/bos/telecomments.html.

More information on the budget is available at sandiegocounty.gov/openbudget.

Residents may also submit comments via sdcounty.granicusideas.com/meetings/1391-fy2020-22-recommended- operational-plan-comments/agenda_items until 5 p.m. on Aug. 19.