SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Education is looking for a new superintendent of schools, and residents will get a chance to weigh in on the selection process.

The current superintendent of schools, Dr. Paul Gothold, will be retiring in June 2024.

The board has hired an executive search firm to recruit a new superintendent.

Members of the public can voice their opinions at a public meeting on Monday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the JRRTC Comm Labs on SDCOE’s Linda Vista Campus.

An online survey is open through Dec. 22.

Applications are open through Feb. 10, 2024, at hyasearch.com.