Public asked to keep an eye out for missing man with a walker

Vernon Smith, who is diagnosed with diabetes, was reported missing just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was last seen walking on Hydra Lane near Avenida Del Gato in Mira Mesa, just west of Camino Ruiz. (Photo: SDPD)

SAN DIEGO — Police asked the public for help finding a man who disappeared from his San Diego senior care facility this week.

Vernon Smith, who is diagnosed with diabetes, was reported missing just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was last seen walking on Hydra Lane near Avenida Del Gato in Mira Mesa, just west of Camino Ruiz.

Authorities are concerned because Smith needs to take insulin daily.

He is Black, has black hair, brown eyes and a “medium” build, according to police. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and pajama pants, and he uses a medical walker.

Anyone who spots Smith or has information about his whereabouts was asked to immediately call the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000.