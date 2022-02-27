SAN DIEGO — With each protest and every chant Ukrainian Americans are sending a message overseas.

Another rally was held by the Ukrainian community and supporters at Balboa Park near Plaza de Panama Sunday afternoon.

Many are praying for those forced to flee like San Diego resident Marta Stasik’s cousin.

“[My cousin has] two kids, five and seven and they are going to be meeting up with [friends] in Poland.,” Stasik said. “They cannot go back to Ukraine.”

Other Ukrainian family members are forced to hide in basements like local student Melania Nikolenko’s grandparents.

“For 48 hours straight, they are hiding in the basement with little water, little internet so we can call them. The last time I called them was yesterday,” Nikolenko said.

Their Ukrainian friends and family are also some of the thousands of volunteers defending the capital of Kyiv and other cities— taking guns handed out by the Ukrainian government.

Nikolenko’s cousin is one of the volunteers joining the army. He’s just 16 years old.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, maybe later he is going to make me proud of him, but right now, I’m so scared,” she said. “You go and they give you guns or whatever they have, military clothes and you go straight to the battlefield.”

In another gesture to show solidarity with Ukraine, the Cohn Restaurant Group, who owns several spots including Corvette Diner and the Prado at Balboa Park, posted on social media that they are removing Russian vodka from their bars.