Watch Live: Protests against police brutality continue around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (CNS) – Peaceful demonstrations, marches and other events to protest racism, inequality in the justice system and police brutality against people of color are scheduled Sunday throughout the county.

In Chula Vista, a Black Lives Matter protest is planned for 2 p.m. at Chula Vista Community Park, 1060 Eastlake Parkway. A march may follow on Eastlake Parkway between Corte Vista and Miller drive.

In Santee, a peaceful protest is planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of West Hills Parkway and Mast Boulevard. Another protest and march will start at 3 p.m. at the Cameron Family YMCA at 10123 Riverwalk Drive. Protesters will march to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at 8811 Cuyamaca St. and return to the YMCA at 6 p.m.

In Poway, a Black Lives Matter march will begin at 3 p.m. at the Poway thrift shops near 12845 Poway Road.

In Cardiff, a protest is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Cardiff river mouth beach parking lot. At 2 p.m., a rally with doctors, nurses and health care workers will be at the Cardiff Kook.

In Pacific Beach, a gathering is planned to start at 5 p.m. in the Trader Joe’s parking lot on Garnet Avenue and Ingraham Street. Protesters will then march to the beach.

In La Jolla, a gathering celebrating black culture is planned for 2 p.m. in Kellogg Park.

The Chula Vista Police Department is aware of a protest planned for today at 2:00 pm. March may follow on Eastlake Parkway between Corte Vista and Miller Dr. Expect traffic delays pic.twitter.com/sLGQmUHqf1 — Chula Vista Police (@ChulaVistaPD) June 7, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.